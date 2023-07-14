FILE — A voter moves to cast her ballot at an electronic counting machine at a polling site at the Brooklyn Museum, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A mid-level state appeals court on Thursday, July 13, 2023, ordered new congressional lines be drawn for New York, a ruling that could benefit Democrats in the 2024 fight for control of the U.S. House. ( AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)