(The Center Square) – As New York’s tax revenues continue to come in below expectations and the budget deficit tops $13 billion, government employees continue to receive lavish six-figure salaries costing taxpayers nearly $40 billion.
“All this is not a matter of ‘proper budgeting’; if you raise the money to pay the salaries, which we do through our very high taxes, then your budget isn’t ‘improper,’” Edmund J McMahon, research director at Empire Center for Public Policy, told The Center Square. “The problem is sheer excess.”
About 290,000 government employees are taking home more than $100,000 paychecks – 20,000 of them are earning more than Gov. Cuomo’s $178,500 salary – which cost taxpayers $38 billion in fiscal year 2018-19, according to Forbes.
“Roughly two-thirds of NY’s six-figure salaries go to teachers, reflecting the enormous power and influence of our teachers’ union and of the bargaining edge the Taylor Law gives them,” McMahon said. “The next-largest segment consists of cops and firefighters, who outside NYC have benefited from a 45-year-old binding arbitration law, which also needs to be at least reformed through a cap, if not repealed.”
According to a report by Empire Center, the Taylor Law, which opened the door to such high salaries, was originally designed in the mid-1960s to bring about public-sector peace when New York was suffering from unrest. Transit workers, for example, staged a walkout in January 1966.
In 1974, seven years after the Taylor Law was enacted, the Legislature introduced an interest arbitration amendment for police and firefighter unions.
“Armed with the right to seek compulsory arbitration of contract disputes, police and firefighter unions would ultimately start winning bigger percentage pay increases than other municipal employees,” McMahon said in the report.
Since then, uniformed salaries have surged, and Forbes found that 183 law enforcement officers in New York made more than $250,000 last year. The increase in salaries had an impact on nonuniformed workers, too.
“In a poor community where the police might get a 4 percent raise from an interest arbitration panel, public employers have felt pressure to give the same raise to blue collar, white collar and even non-union workers,” McMahon said in the report.
McMahon said lawmakers must update and improve the Taylor Law to better serve all New Yorkers.
“When you have a system that gives so much leverage to labor unions, the inevitable result is what we have,” McMahon told The Center Square. “You can’t ultimately blame the unions for doing what unions do, by the way – the blame falls with the politicians who empowered the unions.”