(The Center Square) – While it is a solidly blue state, New York lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature have put election reforms – a hotly contested topic front and center in conservative circles – on the docket in the new year.
The state Senate approved a package of nine bills with each, with each subsequently being delivered to the Assembly. Two Senate committees – Elections and Rules – vetted the bills earlier in the day and gave favorable recommendations prior to the legislative session.
The Legislature’s look into election reforms comes amid the still-undecided November race in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican Claudia Tenney squared off in the race this past fall.
State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, chair of the Elections Committee, said the slow rollout of election results spurred a desire to look into reforms. The goal of the bills, he said, is to make the voting process quicker and more efficient.
“If we were the center of the presidential universe, it would be a source of national scandal that we have not called our election until many, many weeks after Election Day,” Zellnor said.
Nearly all of the bills address absentee voting. Senate Bill S.492, for example, would extend Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s since-expired emergency order and give local election authorities the ability to offer drop boxes for absentee ballots into perpetuity.
“It is not a requirement. We are aware of the wariness of unfunded mandates,” Zellnor said. “We know that locally, county boards of election are (financially) strapped. For he boards that are able to do this, it gives them the authority.”
Another bill, S.1027, would require a voter to bring his or her absentee ballot to the polling location if a decision is later made to cast the decision in-person. If the voter arrived at the polling location on Election Day without the absentee ballot, he or she could still vote in person by affidavit.
At the Elections Committee meeting, state Sen. Edward Rath III, R-Williamsville, who serves as the appointed body’s ranking member, voted against each of the bills. Rath said he was concerned with bureaucracy and fiscal costs related to the legislation.
“I am acutely aware of the issues that face our local boards of elections,” Rath said. “A lack of resources and troublesome mandates have left our dedicated BOE officials throughout the state with these cumbersome burdens each and every election cycle.”
But state Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, said she believed the reforms were necessary, pointing to the state of the 22nd Congressional race as an example.
“Parenthetically, I hope this committee will consider holding a hearing about the New York 22 election, because it has been an embarrassment from start to finish,” May said.
Zellnor agreed, saying such a hearing was in the works. It has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
“It is a source of embarrassment that the only House race that hasn’t been called is in the state of New York,” Zellnor said.