(The Center Square) – A special independent investigation found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
A 165-page report, released during a news conference Tuesday morning, detailed 11 complaints from women. Complainants included current and former staff members, including a state trooper who worked on his security detail. They detailed incidents of both inappropriate touching – including groping – and unwanted conversations of a sexual nature.
“I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth,” James said in a statement. “No man – no matter how powerful – can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”
In addition to the harassment, the investigators found a “toxic” environment existed in the Executive Chamber, and that violations of laws and policies went beyond just Cuomo in the administration.
The report comes out five months after Cuomo referred the case to James’ office. It’s based on interviews with nearly 180 individuals that included current and former staffers, complainants, other state workers and people who have interacted with the governor.
Led by former U.S. Attorney Joon Kim and employment lawyer Anne Clark, the investigation examined nearly 75,000 documents and images they said that combined with credible witness testimony corroborated not only harassment but incidents where Cuomo and others in the administration sought to quell accusations and retaliate against others by trying to discredit them.
The report stated Cuomo met with investigators and answered questions under oath. Yet in several cases, the report states investigators found his denials to either “lack credibility” or seem “contrived.” In other cases, he gave what was called “blanket denials” regarding accusations.
“The Governor’s blanket denials and lack of recollection as to specific incidents stood in stark contrast to the strength, specificity, and corroboration of the complainants’ recollections, as well as the reports of many other individuals who offered observations and experiences of the Governor’s conduct,” the report stated.
The third-term Democrat first faced accusations late last year when former aide Lindsey Boylan wrote on Twitter that Cuomo had harassed her "for years."
“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years,” she wrote. “Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”
The report stated that after Boylan accused Cuomo of being “one of the biggest abusers of all time” in a Dec. 9 tweet, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa texted Alphonso David, a former lawyer for Cuomo who was then President of the Human Rights Campaign, and requested to see Boylan’s “full file.”
Two days later, David sent the file, which included confidential information about Boylan and her time as an executive staffer.
On Dec. 13, after Boylan tweeted her harassment claim, the report stated Cuomo adviser Rich Azzopardi then sent the confidential file to reporters with The Associated Press, New York Times and New York Post with a statement from a spokesperson that Boylan’s claims had no truth.
Boylan followed that up in February with a first-person account on the website Medium.
“I’m compelled to tell my story because no woman should feel forced to hide their experiences of workplace intimidation, harassment and humiliation – not by the Governor or anyone else,” she wrote.
That led to a host of new allegations, both from within and outside the administration. One woman shared a photo that showed Cuomo at a wedding reception cupping her face. She said the governor had asked to kiss her and ignored her attempts to get him to stop touching her.
Despite calls from a number of prominent Democrats that he step down, including Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Cuomo has refused to resign, insisting that his accusers have simply misunderstood his friendly manner and that he never intended for anyone to feel uncomfortable.
Cuomo's staff has suggested that James launched the probe in a bid to boost her as-yet unannounced candidacy for governor next year; James has not indicated one way or another publicly whether she might run.
While several women came forward after Boylan released more detailed allegations in February, the report includes additional accusations from other women, such as the young state trooper who described Cuomo as acting “flirtatious” and “creepy” in their encounters.
Cuomo’s behavior toward her included unwanted conversations, including one about asking her why she wanted to get married. In another, after Cuomo’s long-term relationship with Sandra Lee ended in 2019, the governor asked the trooper her age. When she replied that she was in her late twenties, he then said she was “too old” for him.
Eventually, though, Cuomo’s actions became physical. On an elevator ride to his office in New York City, she told investigators that Cuomo stood behind her – as was normal protocol. However, the governor then took his finger, placed it at the top of her neck and traced down her spine to the middle of her back.
In another incident, she recalled holding the door open for him and as Cuomo passed, he ran his open hand across her stomach. That encounter was witnessed by another trooper who confirmed the details to investigators.
One time while on patrol at the Mt. Kisco residence, the trooper said she asked Cuomo if he needed anything while they were both in the driveway. He asked if he could kiss her.
She said yes, reluctantly.
“I remember just freezing, being – in the back of my head, I’m like, oh, how do I say no politely because in my head if I said no, he’s going to take it out on the detail,” the trooper told investigators. “And now I’m on the bad list.”
James told reporters Tuesday that the investigation found all women to be credible and had their claims backed up to some level.
“I believe these 11 women,” James told reporters.
The attorney general declined to speculate on what might happen next to Cuomo, who already faces an impeachment inquiry in the state Assembly and a federal investigation regarding how his administration handled nursing home policies and data during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our investigation has concluded,” she said. “We will be issuing this report along with evidence to the general public.”
In a statement early Tuesday afternoon, James confirmed that the report was sent to the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, which is determining whether to recommend to the full Assembly if Cuomo should be impeached.