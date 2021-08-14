(The Center Square) – Nearly two-thirds of a $14.3 million national settlement related to an insurance company’s alleged mishandling of mental health care claims will go to New York consumers, state and federal officials announced recently.
The New York Attorney General’s office, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Labor, jointly announced dual agreements Aug. 12 with UnitedHealthcare to resolve allegations of unlawful insurance coverage denials.
The settlement with United – the nation’s largest health insurer – stipulates the company will pay about $14.3 million in restitution to impacted consumers. Of that, $9 million is to be distributed to more than 20,000 impacted New Yorkers.
The settlements come at a time when mental health has become a growing concern in light of the pandemic, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.
“In the shadow of the most devastating year for overdose deaths, and in the face of growing mental health concerns due to the pandemic, access to this care is more critical than ever before,” James said.
In her announcement of the settlement, James described United’s actions against claimants for mental health and substance use disorder treatments as “unlawful and dangerous.”
“There must be no barrier for New Yorkers seeking health care of any kind, which is why I will always fight to protect and expand it,” James said.
The state and federal agreements with United, which mirror one another, was two-pronged.
One allegation in the complaint states United penalized insured members by making them pay more than they should have for psychotherapy with non-physicians. The company allegedly did so through a series of technical maneuvers, including a reduction in allowed claims amounts.
The second complaint against the company stems from an alleged violation of a program known as Algorithms for Effective Reporting and Treatment, or ALERT. The complaint states United denied thousands of statewide residents’ psychotherapy treatment claims.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said his agency is committed to investigating, identifying and remedying insurance companies’ violations.
“Protecting access to mental health and substance abuse treatment is a priority for the Department of Labor and something I believe in strongly as a person in long-term recovery,” Walsh said in a statement. “This settlement provides compensation for many people who were denied full benefits and equitable treatment.”
In addition to paying restitution, James and Walsh indicated United has agreed to pay a total of $2 million in penalties. The lion’s share – $1.3 million – will go to New York state.
In a statement released after the settlement announcement, UnitedHealthcare indicated it is “committed to ensuring all our members have access to care.”
“We are pleased to resolve these issues related to business practices no longer used by the company,” the statement read. “As part of our broader commitment to quality care, we continue to support our members with increased access to providers and new ways to get the effective behavioral support they need.”