(The Center Square) – Start spreading the news: The curfew for New York’s bars and restaurants will soon be lifted, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
The forced midnight closing time for establishments to offer food and drink sales will end May 17 for outdoor dining and go away for indoor areas two weeks later. In addition, bar seating will be allowed in New York City starting next Monday, putting those venues on par with others across the state.
In a statement, Cuomo said the state was able to make the move because COVID-19 positivity rates have remained low.
"Everything we've been doing is working – all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we're able to increase economic activity even more,” the governor said “Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”
The restrictions on bars and restaurants have long been criticized by Republican lawmakers as well as those in the hospitality industry that have seen their businesses decimated by the pandemic. It’s been especially true for the curfew, which went into effect last November as the state prepared for a surge in cases around the holidays.
The curfew was initially established for a variety of businesses, but as it was lifted for other venues, including bowling alleys, casinos, gyms, pool halls and movie theaters, it remained in effect for bars and restaurants. Industry leaders questioned the rationale behind that decision as contact tracing data showed restaurant dining did little to increase the spread.
On Tuesday, state lawmakers announced plans to repeal another often-derided Cuomo mandate that patrons wanting an alcoholic beverage needed to buy food as well.
In a statement Wednesday, the leader of the New York State Restaurant Association expressed relief that the state was easing restrictions.
“We thank the state for listening to our request for a reopening plan, bringing New York in line with many of our neighbors,” said Melissa Fleischut, the association’s president and CEO. “With vaccinations going up and positivity rates going down, the hospitality industry can set our sights on rebounding this spring and summer as we scratch and claw our way back to profitability, which for many has seemed impossible.”
In addition, Cuomo announced that as of May 3, catered events above state gathering limits can again take place at personal residences so long as the events stick to social distancing and mask requirements and are either staffed by a licensed caterer or permitted by the local government. That means indoor events could have more than 10 people and more than 25 at outdoor ones.
The governor also said restrictions on dancing at catered events will be eased to match neighboring states.
Throughout the past year, Cuomo has compared reopening the state during the pandemic to adjusting a valve. While New York is making progress, he added that more needs to happen before the valve can be fully opened.
“To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the COVID vaccine,” he said. “It is the weapon that will win the war and we need everyone to take it, otherwise we risk going backward."