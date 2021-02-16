(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Monday he will be amending his proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. However, he noted the clock is running out on getting the landmark legislation passed.
Cuomo has made generating revenue from new sources a priority in the push to get a budget passed before the 2022 fiscal year starts in April. Marijuana, the Cuomo administration estimates, could bring in more than $350 million in tax money annually.
On Tuesday morning, Cuomo’s office released details of his amendment. The changes focus on the $100 million social equity fund the governor has proposed to help the communities most impacted by the war on drugs.
The funding will cover a grant program for municipal governments as well as grassroots and local nonprofit organizations. Eligible agencies and groups can seek funding for a variety of projects, including: job placement, adult education and life-skills development, physical and mental health services, and re-entry programs.
“Our comprehensive approach to legalizing and regulating the adult-use cannabis market provides the opportunity to generate much-needed revenue, but it also enables us to directly support the communities most impacted by the war on drugs by creating equity and jobs at every level, in every community in our great state," the governor said in a news release.
While Cuomo has said some people who have been put in jail for marijuana should not have, some lawmakers and proponents have expressed concerns regarding parts of the governor’s plan that change criminal penalties.
According to WGRZ-TV, Jawanza James Williams, director of organizing for Voices Of Community Activists & Leaders, said the statewide grassroots group is concerned that the governor’s plan would make it a Class D felony to sell a small amount to a 20-year-old college student.
Earlier this month, state Sen. Jeremy Cooney, D-Rochester, tweeted: “We must legalize marijuana, but also make ensure our laws right the historical wrongs of the ‘War on Drugs,’ which we have seen in Rochester.”
On Tuesday, Cuomo announced that selling to anyone under 21 would be a class A misdemeanor. However, illegal sales of 16 ounces or more would be a class E felony. Illegal sales of 64 or more ounces would be a class D felony.
There’s no agreement in place yet, Cuomo said Monday, but he noted both sides are making progress. However, he added there are just 45 days left until the new fiscal year and the state’s budget deadline.
“It's a controversial and a difficult vote, I get it,” Cuomo said. “I believe if we don't have it done by the budget, we're not going to get it done, and I think it would be a failing if we don't get it done this year.”