(The Center Square) – What a difference three weeks makes.
On election night, it seemed that New York state Senate Democrats might lose seats in Albany, but on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins celebrated what appear to be historic gains.
In Albany, the Yonkers Democrat said her party will start the new year holding at least 42 of the 63 seats in the chamber. That means the Senate will be able to override any veto made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is also a Democrat.
Democrats have also long held a supermajority in the House, but as recently as 2018, Republicans controlled the upper chamber. After gaining eight seats in the 2018 election, Democrats held a 40-23 edge.
While presumed President-elect Joe Biden won a convincing victory on Nov. 3 in New York, downticket races were not as clear. Republicans made some gains, including Nicole Malliotakis’ win over U.S. Rep. Max Rose on Staten Island. And the results after Election Day voting showed Republicans leading in several other races.
However, absentee votes helped push Democrats over the top. State officials expect to count more than 2 million absentee ballots, about five times as many as were cast in 2016. Many of those were due to concerns about COVID-19 and waiting in line at their precinct.
State law kept elections officials from being able to start counting ballots quickly after the election.
“We know that on election night, many people wrote us off,” Stewart-Cousins told reporters Monday. “They said it was a big red wave, and they were already predicting our shrinking majority. As we know, the red wave turned out to be really more of a red mirage.”
The wins continued into Tuesday for Democrats as state Sen. Pete Harckham declared victory in his race over Republican Rob Astorino in the 40th District. The former Westchester County Executive said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning that he conceded the race to Harckham.
On election night, Astorino led by more than 8,000 votes. By Tuesday morning, that advantage dwindled to a couple hundred with thousands of votes still to count.
“We knew there was an unprecedented amount of absentee ballots (35K+) and that a large majority were from registered Democrats but we had expected to continue to do well with Democrat voters as we had with ‘in-person’ voting and to continue to win independent voters by a large margin,” he posted. “It didn't turn out that way.”
Stewart-Cousins said Monday that Democrats’ agenda in the Senate, which included passing gun safety measures, environmental legislation and bills to protect immigrants, resonated well with voters this year.
“The numbers prove that after the most productive legislation session in history, New Yorkers have not only chosen to return a Democratic majority, but again, they’ve chosen to return a supermajority,” she said.
While Democratic legislators worked with Cuomo to pass a slew of law enforcement reforms this year, it’s possible they could break on some issues. One possibility is taxes.
New York faces a $30 billion state budget deficit over the next two years due to COVID-19, and that doesn’t include deficits faced by local governments and public agencies. Some lawmakers have pushed for tax increases on higher income residents and workers. Cuomo, though, has been leery of passing a so-called “millionaires tax,” fearful it could drive people out of the state.
But as Monica Klein, a partner in New York political consultant firm Seneca Strategies, tweeted Monday, voters across the state backed more progressive candidates. She noted that Democrats gained two Senate seats in Rochester, one in western New York and another in the Hudson Valley.
“Every NY State Senator who flipped a red seat blue this year supports higher taxes on the rich,” she posted.