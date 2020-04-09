(The Center Square) – The Cuomo administration will freeze planned raises for about 80,000 state workers as a means to confront a massive budget deficit.
State Budget Director Robert Mujica talked Thursday during the governor’s daily news briefing about the three-month postponement of planned pay raises. The move will save the state about $50 million at a time when it faces a $10 billion to $15 billion revenue shortfall because of the economic shutdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo argued that with no certainty as to whether Congress will come through with a bailout for ailing state budgets, his administration is faced with a series of tough choices, many of which can be reversed if the federal aid comes to pass.
In the meantime, he said, he was faced with a choice of laying off workers – thereby adding to the ranks of hundreds of thousands who have applied for unemployment benefits in recent weeks – or postponing the raises.
“You could do layoffs, [or you] could buy time with freezing the raises for state workers,” the governor said. “Let’s freeze the raises, because that’s better than losing your jobs.”
Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, criticized Cuomo’s decision to defer raises.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, these brave men and women have been, and continue, to put themselves in potentially dangerous and life-threatening situations to ensure vital operations continue,” Jones said in a statement. “There is never a good time to stop pay raises, but especially now in this time, when we are depending on these employees, who have been working tirelessly and knowingly in harm’s way.
“I will actively work to take steps to retroactively see these pay raises instituted and I call on the Governor to give these workers the raise that they deserve,” he added.
As to whether the federal aid will actually be seen, Cuomo was less than optimistic.
The governor once again criticized previous rounds of federal aid, saying that one piece of bailout legislation that supposedly promised $6 billion to New York to help cover health care costs during the coronavirus crisis actually only provided $1.3 billion.
He said he was pushing the state’s congressional delegation to make sure New York’s needs aren’t ignored.
“I spoke to Sen. [Chuck] Schumer, I spoke to Sen. [Kirsten] Gillibrand [and told them] this is no time for politics,” Cuomo said. “I was in Washington for eight years … I get how the political process works in Washington. Not here and not now, my friends.”
As for the swelling unemployment ranks and reports that New Yorkers were having difficulty even getting through to state workers to file for benefits, Cuomo said that 1,000 state employees are currently working to get through the backlog and said no one will miss out on funds they’re entitled to.
“Your benefits are going to be retroactive,” he said. “It’s not like you’re not going to get the same benefit because you didn’t get through on Monday.”
Another 345,000 New York residents filed for unemployment benefits during the week ending April 4, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.