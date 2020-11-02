(The Center Square) – While New Yorkers will be going to the polls on Tuesday, some in New York City will be taking other steps in case the outcome – or perhaps the lack of an outcome – causes people to protest in the streets.
Media reports showed both Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s boarded up Monday, and Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is ready for anything. However, he also urged people not to jump to conclusions.
“I think we're going into something that we haven't experienced before and that's true,” he told reporters Monday. “We're going to know a lot more though obviously on election night. A close election is one thing. A not-so-close election is another thing. The way the vote counts continue to go is going to tell us a lot.”
More than 1.1 million city residents took advantage of early voting, according to a tweet from the city’s Board of Elections. The early voting period ran from Oct. 24 to Sunday across the state.
Statewide, 2.5 million New Yorkers took part in early voting, according to John Conklin, public information director for the state Board of Elections. In addition, another 2.5 million voters requested absentee ballots, with nearly 1.1 million of those returned by Oct. 27. That’s up significantly from 2016, when 495,520 absentee ballots were requested and 402,151 were returned.
Absentee ballots still outstanding can be dropped off at a polling location or the county Board of Elections office on Election Day until 9 p.m.
The state did not offer early voting in 2016.
Polling Hours Tuesday will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
More than 7.7 million New Yorkers voted in 2016, the last presidential election. Democrat Hillary Clinton, a former first lady, Secretary of State and New York U.S. senator, carried the state, winning its 29 electoral college votes by taking nearly 57 percent of the popular vote.
Still, national winner Donald Trump carried large swathes of upstate New York as well as Staten Island and Long Island’s Suffolk County.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to give Democrats another statewide victory. The last Republican to carry the Empire State was Ronald Reagan in 1984.
The presidential election is the only race on the ballot across the state. A $3 billion climate change bond initiative had been planned for the 2020 ballot, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo pulled the issue in late July, citing concerns about the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Political pundits expect some of the state’s 27 Congressional districts to be competitive. Both the Cook Political Report and Real Clear Politics rate four of the races as toss-ups. That includes the Second Congressional District, where Republicans will try to hold on the Long Island seat left open by retiring U.S. Rep. Peter King.
In New York City, Democratic U.S. Rep. Max Rose faces his first reelection campaign against GOP state lawmaker Nicole Malliotakis.
Upstate, the other two toss-ups, feature rematches from 2018. Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi faces former GOP Congresswoman Claudia Tenney in the 22nd Congressional District. In the 24th District, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko faces a tight contest against Democrat Dana Balter.