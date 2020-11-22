(The Center Square) – The Great Blizzard of 1888 represents the worst weather-related or natural disaster in the history of New York, according to an analysis from the website 24/7 Wall St.
That event resulted in 200 fatalities, the study reported.
The geographical diversity of the United States leads many of its states to be vulnerable to numerous kinds of natural disasters, according to 24/7 Wall St. These include wildfires, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in the West, powerful hurricanes along the East Coast and the Gulf Coast, and flooding in the Midwest.
The website examined government records about weather-related events and tragedies that caused the most fatalities in each state. Such weather events, which led to $1 billion in property damage in 2018, are expected to cause even more destruction in the future due to climate change, according to 24/7 Wall St.
---
The Most Deadly Natural Disasters in Each State
|State
|Natural Disaster
|Date
|Fatalities
|Alabama
|Deep South Tornado Outbreak
|March 21, 1932
|286
|Alaska
|Good Friday Earthquake
|March 27, 1964
|139
|Arizona
|Tropical Storm Norma
|Sept. 4-5, 1970
|23
|Arkansas
|Mississippi River Flood
|May-August 1927
|127
|California
|San Francisco Earthquake
|April 18, 1906
|3,000
|Colorado
|Big Thompson Canyon Flood
|July 31, 1976
|144
|Connecticut
|Great New England Hurricane
|Sept. 21, 1938
|85
|Delaware
|Gale of '78
|Oct. 23, 1878
|100
|Florida
|Lake Okeechobee Hurricane
|Sept. 6-20, 1928
|2,500-3,000
|Georgia
|Sea Islands Hurricane
|Aug. 15, 1893
|Over 2,000
|Hawaii
|Aleutian Islands Earthquake/Tsunami
|April 1, 1946
|159
|Idaho
|The Big Burn of 1910
|Aug. 20-21, 1910
|87
|Illinois
|Chicago Heat Wave
|July 13-15, 1995
|750
|Indiana
|The Great Flood of 1913
|March 1913
|100
|Iowa
|Armistice Day Blizzard
|Nov. 11, 1940
|154
|Kansas
|Great Plains Tornado Outbreak
|May 25-26, 1955
|80
|Kentucky
|Louisville Cyclone
|March 27, 1890
|100
|Louisiana
|Hurricane Katrina
|Aug. 23-31, 2005
|1,577
|Maine
|Ice Storm of '98
|Jan. 4, 1998
|8
|Maryland
|Pan American jet hit by lightning
|Dec. 8, 1963
|81
|Massachusetts
|Worcester Tornado
|June 9, 1953
|90
|Michigan
|Great Michigan Fire
|Sept. 5, 1881
|282
|Minnesota
|Cloquet Fire
|Oct. 12, 1918
|450
|Mississippi
|Hurricane Katrina
|Aug. 23-31, 2005
|238
|Missouri
|Joplin Tornado
|May 22, 2011
|158
|Montana
|The Big Burn of 1910
|Aug. 20-21, 1910
|87
|Nebraska
|Schoolhouse Blizzard
|Jan. 12, 1888
|100
|Nevada
|Heat wave
|July 14-23, 2005
|17
|New Hampshire
|Great New England Hurricane
|Sept. 21, 1938
|13
|New Jersey
|Superstorm Sandy
|Oct. 29, 2012
|43
|New Mexico
|Blizzard
|Dec. 14, 1967
|51
|New York
|Great Blizzard of 1888
|March 12-14, 1888
|200
|North Carolina
|Hurricane Floyd
|Sept. 16, 1999
|26
|North Dakota
|Schoolhouse Blizzard
|Jan. 12, 1888
|235
|Ohio
|Great Ohio Flood
|March 23-27, 1913
|467
|Oklahoma
|Glazier-Higgins-Woodward tornadoes
|April 9, 1947
|113
|Oregon
|Heppner Flash Flood
|June 2, 1903
|247
|Pennsylvania
|Johnstown Flood
|May 31, 1889
|2,209
|Rhode Island
|Great New England Hurricane
|Sept. 21, 1938
|100
|South Carolina
|Sea Islands Hurricane
|Aug. 15, 1893
|Over 2,000
|South Dakota
|Black Hills Flood
|June 9-10, 1972
|238
|Tennessee
|Southern United States Tornado Outbreak
|March 21-22, 1952
|67
|Texas
|Galveston Hurricane
|Sept. 8, 1900
|8,000
|Utah
|Bingham Canyon Avalanche
|Feb. 17, 1926
|36
|Vermont
|Great Vermont Flood
|Nov. 2-4, 1927
|84
|Virginia
|Hurricane Camille
|Aug. 19, 1969
|153
|Washington
|Wellington Avalanche
|March 1, 1910
|96
|West Virginia
|Great Appalachian Storm
|Nov. 24-30, 1950
|160
|Wisconsin
|Peshtigo Fire
|Oct. 8, 1871
|1,500-2,500
|Wyoming
|Blackwater Fire
|Aug. 18, 1937
|15
Source: 24/7 Wall St.