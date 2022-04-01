(The Center Square) – The lingering fear surrounding COVID-19 may be preventing some New Mexico residents from going back to jobs with high public exposure and low pay, according to Rob Black, president and CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce.
New Mexico had the highest unemployment rate in the nation at 5.6% in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Despite ranking last in the nation, the rate is down from 5.9% in January.
Black told The Center Square one way to get more people back into jobs is more workforce development.
"Many of those folks may be holding out for better types of jobs, but may not be well aligned on the educational side," Black told The Center Square. "We need to do more to help people upscale so that they can transition to work that pays better and provides them an environment where they feel comfortable working."
It's not that the jobs aren't out there, Black added.
"You drive anywhere in New Mexico and you see the signs, 'Help wanted, we're hiring,'" he said. "There are a lot of job[s] but there is a misalignment with our workforce and the skill set needed to fill many of these jobs."
More training programs in areas such as computer software and health care that provide workers with credentials to qualify for higher-paying jobs could help, Black explained.
"We need to make sure we have training programs that upscale people quickly for the jobs that exist," he said. "We need thousands of nurses, but we don't have nearly enough people to fill them."
Those training programs would help people get into the workforce without having to wait two to four years to complete a traditional educational degree program, he said.
Lack of affordable daycare may also be holding people back from accepting job offers, Black said.
"COVID really hit our child care system hard," he said. "We lost a lot of child care businesses and slots in New Mexico ... Parents need to go back to work but can't find child care, or the job doesn't pay enough for the child care."