(The Center Square) – Two New Mexico cities recently landed in the top 25 on an annual list of the best- and worst-managed cities in the U.S.
Las Cruces came in at No. 7 and Albuquerque at No. 23 on the list by WalletHub, which created a "quality of services" scoring system and compared 38 metrics against each city's per-capita budget to rank the operating efficiency of 150 of the country's largest cities.
"In other words, we can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget," WalletHub said.
The metrics used included items such as the rates of high-school graduation, infant mortality, violent crime, unemployment, quality of roads, percentage of population living in poverty, pollution levels, and median household income, among others, according to the personal finance website.
Not everyone agreed with Albuquerque's inclusion in the top 25, however.
Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free-market think tank based in the city, begged to differ when it comes to Albuquerque's inclusion in the top 25.
"Judging how well-run a city is or isn't is a challenging proposition and if you live in Albuquerque it is hard to see the [Mayor Tim] Keller administration's management of the city as anything but a failure," Gessing told The Center Square.
"Taxes have gone up while businesses have been shut down," he said, "and the homeless and public safety problems have worsened dramatically in recent years."
Gessing noted issues with public safety and homelessness predate Keller's administration, but "the lack of progress on them does not speak highly of the city's management, regardless of the Wallethub report."
Keller announced in his state of the city address earlier this month that he is revisiting the city's policy on homeless encampments. The mayor said he instructed all of the city's departments to re-evaluate its protocols for issues related to homelessness, housing and addiction, "with an eye towards 'all of the above' when it comes to the right blend of enforcement, support, partners, and pathways off the streets."
Albuquerque residents have been complaining recently about homeless encampments in city neighborhoods and parks, KRQE News reported. Downtown resident Damian Montoya told the station that a group of homeless persons had recently taken over a nearby residential alley.
“There was one and then there were three," Montoya said. "And the last time I counted I think it’s up to nine people that are living back there."
Montoya said local residents have called city agencies to complain about the encampment to no avail.
“I called 9-1-1 and everybody else has been calling 3-1-1, 2-4-2 cops, and nothing has happened,” Montoya said to KRQE.
City Council member Brook Bassan recently introduced two measures to repeal the law that sanctioned certain tent encampments.
Bassan said the law's intention was to relocate encampments "away from homes, businesses and public spaces," while also more aggressively enforcing existing trespassing laws.
"First, it is clear the administration is unwilling to increase enforcement of trespassing laws, even after we enact the new law," Bassan said in the statement. "Second, the residents of Albuquerque have voiced their opposition to this measure, and I am committed to listening to their concerns and acting on their behalf.”