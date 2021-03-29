(The Center Square) – New Mexico is the third most stressed state in the U.S., according to a new study, in large part because of financial and family concerns.
Personal finance website Wallethub ranked the states based on more than 40 indicators across categories such as average number of hours worked per week, personal bankruptcy rate and average number of hours of adequate sleep by adults in the state.
"New Mexico is the third most stressed state," Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. "Money-related stress has a lot to do with that, as the state has the third lowest median income – less than $50,000, and a low median credit score. Additionally, its residents have little confidence in the economy, almost two thirds of them are not able to save for their children's college, and over 19% are living in poverty."
In the overall category of money-related stress, New Mexico ranked third worst. But in the family-related stress category, New Mexico ranked second worst.
"Family related stress is another important factor," Gonzalez said. "New Mexico has the second highest separation and divorce rate – over 25%, the third largest share of single parents, almost 20%, and the third highest cost of childcare in the country."
New Mexico also fared poorly for health and safety related stress, where it ranked fifth worst.
"In terms of health and safety, New Mexico has the fourth highest suicide rate in the country, the fourth largest share of parents frustrated in efforts to get health services for their child – over 4%, and the highest crime rate nationwide," Gonzalez said.
Overall, Nevada ranked as the most stressed state, followed by Louisiana and New Mexico.
South Dakota ranked as the least stressed state, followed by Utah and Minnesota.