(The Center Square) – A statewide housing shortage is combining with economic factors spawned by the pandemic to create an untenable situation for many Santa Fe residents.
New Mexico’s housing-vacancy rate is just under 3%, which is nothing, Michael Barrio, executive director of the Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition, says. In the state’s capitol, housing rates have continually been high.
“It’s kind of been an ongoing joke in New Mexico amongst New Mexicans,” Barrio told The Center Square. “Everyone just knows that Santa Fe is expensive and everyone’s just kind of accepted that.”
People looking to rent in Santa Fe are facing one-bedroom units going for over $1200 a month, Barrio said. He pointed to a recent report from the Association of Realtors that put the median house price at over $650,000.
“That’s crazy,” he said. “We have to remember what the audacity of that is – New Mexico is one of the poorest states in the nation.”
In New Mexico, 41% of the population falls into the low-income category.
The pandemic accelerated the trajectory of housing costs into the upper firmament.
As remote work took hold, New Mexico experienced what has been termed the “Zoom Boom:" Workers making higher out-of-state wages moving to the Land of Enchantment to upscale their lifestyle have subsequently upset the market, said Barrio.
“We’ve got a lot of people coming from the coast and other states that are wanting to buy,” he said. “They’re not New Mexicans with limited wages and opportunities; they’re people from the coast and other cities that are pulling in big-city wages and coming with those kinds of opportunities, and able to buy on the spot – sometimes cash – and that has really just priced out a lot of people, and so the market has really shown an uptick.”
Another element making housing even more out of reach is the lower-income population’s economic situation, he said.
“A lot of people lost their jobs in the pandemic and a lot of people became economically unstable for a variety of reasons, and so that adds to an already existing issue,” Barrio said.
When housing costs 30% of a person’s income, it is considered affordable, he said. Spending $1,200 a month on housing puts a cost burden on many, Barrio said.
Economic development professionals hailing the Zoom Boom as a savior for New Mexico appear to be ignoring the fact that the state has a housing issue, Barrio pointed out.
Barrio says it’s a long game to fix the problem, but the city needs more houses.
Changing zoning laws to allow for higher-density housing and creating infill projects in neighborhoods that already exist would help, he said.
Also, houses need to be built where the work is, he said.
Keeping the City of Santa Fe’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund fully funded at a minimum of $3 million is another goal, Barrio said. The fund provides rental assistance and supports affordable-housing projects.
“We have been successful in making that happen for at least the next two, three years, but really we’re looking for a long-term solution,” he said.