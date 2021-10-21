(The Center Square) – The tourism industry in the Land of Enchantment is still struggling to entice workers back to fill needed jobs.
Compared to pre-pandemic staffing levels, the tourism sector is down 6,500 workers as of August.
Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free-market research institute, said there’s no one factor behind the shortage, but uncertainty and a shift in attitudes toward work appear to be part of what’s fueling the ongoing labor shortage.
“It does seem that we’ve had a cultural shift – not just in New Mexico but in this country – around work as a concept,” Gessing told The Center Square. “It seems like there’s a certain group of people or groups of people who decided that they like the COVID lifestyle – not being around other people, not interacting with the public, just kind of sitting in front of a computer.”
Another deterrent for workers is a statewide indoor mask mandate, according to Gessing.
“A certain number of workers don’t care to be wearing a mask for that kind of time throughout the day,” he said.
Vaccine mandates, both federal and at some businesses, are causing uncertainty and also making the workplace unattractive, Gessing added.
Last month’s state fair in Albuquerque allowed only vaccinated individuals to attend per the governor’s orders. Gessing noted that the fair saw only half the attendees the event usually draws.
In some sectors, automation has filled the gap left by unwilling workers. Gessing pointed to a Walmart he visited recently that had no human cashiers, only automated checkouts. Automation can’t help the tourism industry as easily, however, Gessing said.
“Tourism especially is pretty hands-on, interactive with the public, and there’s no replacing that,” he said.
Two state departments, the New Mexico Tourism Department and the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, are attempting to help facilitate worker placement by working together to connect qualified job seekers with tourism businesses in need of workers, KOB 4 reported.
Using an online survey and data collected from businesses and those unemployed, the two departments aim to ascertain what positions businesses need filled and what they’re willing to pay someone to fill it, and then connect them with unemployed individuals.