(The Center Square) – A new national report shows New Mexico’s roads are in dire need of investment from the state and federal governments, and poor road conditions are costing drivers an average of $767 annually.
The report from TRIP, a non-profit national research organization based in Washington, D.C., put 34% of New Mexico's state and local roads in the poor category and labeled a further 18% as mediocre.
Across the state, New Mexican drivers pay an average of $767 in additional vehicle operating costs annually, the report calculated, simply from wear and tear caused by the exceptionally rough roads. In Albuquerque, motorists pay an additional $976 annually, according to the report.
If higher safety costs, lost time and wasted fuel due to traffic congestion are calculated in addition, the total calculated is $2.7 billion, TRIP Director of Policy and Research Rocky Moretti said.
Around Albuquerque, the total is $2,447 per driver, Moretti added.
New Mexico also ranks third in the nation for traffic fatalities, according to the report. Improving the state’s safety ranking is possible, according to Moretti.
“And that really takes doing a variety of really cost-effective measures, doing anything from installing rumble strips to paving shoulders and making sure that you have facilities, bike lanes and sidewalks where appropriate,” Moretti told The Center Square.
The challenge is funding, according to Moretti.
“Transportation agencies in New Mexico have currently identified $2.8 billion worth of projects across the state,” Moretti said. “And these projects would help improve mobility and relieve congestion, and they would help improve safety, and would continue to address the need to continue to preserve the existing system, but currently those funds are not available.”
Lawmakers are considering an increase in the state gasoline excise tax from 17 cents to 22 cents per gallon.
Critics of the proposed tax hike are concerned there won’t be enough direction on where the money should go.
Member of the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, said people would be willing to pay the higher tax if they were certain the money would go to directly improve their state’s road system, the New Mexican reports.
“Assuring that that’s where those dollars go will be key in passing a gas tax if that is what happens,” Dow told the newspaper.