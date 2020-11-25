(The Center Square) – New Mexico ranks last in the U.S. among states whose weekly unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic are recovering the quickest, according to a report released Wednesday by finance website Wallethub.
New Mexico has seen a 1,563.70% increase in unemployment filings since the start of 2020, the worst in the U.S., and a 1,015.40% increase since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
And with 13,293 new unemployment claims filed the week ending Nov. 21 compared to 5,256 new claims the week ending Nov. 14, New Mexico also saw the highest week-over-week jump in new claims in the U.S.
Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez said state government shutdowns of wide swaths of the New Mexico economy is why.
"New Mexico's lagging unemployment claims recovery is mainly caused by the fact that the state's economy has been gravely affected by the pandemic," Gonzalez said. "Large parts of the economy are made up of the tourism and entertainment industries, which continue to be shut down."
Larry Behrens, Western States director for Power The Future, said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s strict restrictions are hurting New Mexico families.
“This governor is proud of the fact that she has locked down New Mexico more severely than almost any other state in the nation, and our families are paying the terrible price," Behrens told The Center Square. "Unemployment is sky high, people are standing in long lines for food, and we have the fewest energy jobs that we’ve had in a decade. The unemployment problems in New Mexico are the sole creation of inept leadership in Santa Fe.”
The long lines Behrens referenced were the result of Lujan Grisham’s order requiring businesses with four or more rapid responses of COVID-19 cases reported within a 14-day period to close for two weeks. More than 25 essential businesses were shut down, including a number of grocery stores and major retailers.