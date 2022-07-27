(The Center Square) – New Mexico’s unfunded pension liabilities account for a 15.7% share of personal income, the fifth-highest share in the country, according to a recent report.
The report, compiled by The Pew Charitable Trusts, compared states based on the financial health of state-administered pension programs, public employee health care benefits, and their post-employment benefits.
“For most states, unfunded pension liabilities are the largest of three major long-term obligations weighing on their future finances, ahead of unfunded retiree health care benefits for public employees and outstanding debt,” the report said. “Although still sizable, the gap between what states collectively have set aside and what they owe in public pension benefits narrowed after financial markets surged in fiscal year 2021.”
Overall, states owed a total of $1.25 trillion in pension benefits by the end of fiscal year 2019, the final year before the pandemic, according to the report. That total decreased to below $1 trillion by fiscal year 2021 thanks in part to government stimulus programs and high returns on investments.
New Mexico's pension obligations stand at $14.2 billion as of 2019, according to Pew.
Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free-enterprise think tank, is concerned that these unpaid benefits could stifle the state’s economy.
"Anytime you take money out of the private sector and put it in government, that’s going to hurt the economy," Gessing told The Center Square in an interview.
In 2021, New Mexico lawmakers passed a bill to reform one of the state’s pension programs, the Education Retirement Board (ERB). Senate Bill 42 increased taxpayer contributions to the ERB without also increasing contributions from employees.
SB 42 made the Rio Grande Foundation’s list of “worst bills” passed during the 2021 legislative session because it failed to make ERB solvent, Gessing said.
He added that he's also concerned about the politicization of the state’s retirement accounts, which could hinder the performance of the fund’s investments. For example, Gessing pointed to ERB’s decision to divest from private prisons in 2020.