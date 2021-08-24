(The Center Square) – Fewer than half of New Mexicans approve of the job performance of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a new poll from NM Political Report found.
The poll of 682 registered voters was conducted Aug. 16-17 and found that 46% of those surveyed approve of Lujan Grisham’s performance as governor while 45% disapprove.
The poll also surveyed voters on the job performance of U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján. Of those surveyed, 42% approve of Heinrich's performance and 34% disapprove, while 42% approve of Lujan's performance and 40% disapprove.
"It’s no surprise Governor Lujan Grisham, and Senators Lujan and Heinrich, are seeing their public support slide," Power The Future Communications Director Larry Behrens said in a statement about the poll results. "The one thing they all have in common is their ability to ignore New Mexico’s working families while only listening to radical environmentalist special interests."
Power the Future is a nonprofit organization that advocates for energy workers in the U.S. It has been critical of Lujan Grisham's and New Mexico's U.S. senators' policy positions on the oil and gas industry. About 40% of New Mexico’s $7.2 billion general fund budget comes from oil and gas leases in the state and more than 90% goes to fund public education.
"New Mexico is a national leader in unemployment and all these three politicians can talk about are plans to raise the price of gas, increase our electric bills, and hike the cost of cars," Behrens said. "While these green proposals might help Lujan Grisham, Heinrich and Lujan’s fundraising in San Francisco and New York, they are ultimately a tax on New Mexico’s struggling families.”
The poll was conducted by Public Policy Polling for NM Political Report and has a 3.8% margin of error, NM Political Report said.