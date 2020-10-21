(The Center Square) – The state of New Mexico is scrambling for a way to get its film industry back on track.
Shut down since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a statewide emergency in March to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state’s movie and TV production industry slammed to a screeching halt.
It’s not just in New Mexico.
Movie releases are being delayed, and entire theater chains are shutting or in the process of shutting. AMC, the nation’s largest theater company, is running out of cash and looking to raise capital. Regal Cinemas temporarily closed its 536 theaters nationwide on Oct. 9.
In the middle of it all is streaming giant Netflix. The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company in 2018 entered a 10-year deal to open a film hub in Albuquerque, create thousands of jobs and boost the economy. In return, Netflix received $14.5 million in development funds from state and local governments and the rebate program.
Netflix has since spent more than $150 million in the state, hired more than 1,600 cast and crew members, and used more than 2,000 production vendors, according to the New Mexico Economic Department.
That, too, has come to a halt. In March, Netflix shut down its film and TV production, which included the series “Stranger Things,” though the company has reportedly restarted production on the popular series' fourth season.
The Governor’s Council on Film and Media Industries will meet Wednesday to consider ways to get production started again. Expected among considerations will be boosting tax incentives.
Under the state’s Film Incentive Tax Credit, studios and production companies can earn rebates up to 30 percent for qualified production spending. An additional 5 percent is available for projects in rural areas of the state.
“We are confident this is one industry that will rebound and continue to positively contribute to New Mexico’s economy with providing jobs and supporting local businesses, but public health comes first in New Mexico,” New Mexico Film Office Director Amber Dodson said in an emailed statement. “Productions understand and know that returning to set means following new procedures that protect New Mexicans on and off the set.”
But not everyone is in favor of the state’s film incentives.
“To me it’s a dollars and cents issue,” Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, said. “For every dollar we spend, we get about 40 to 45 cents. That money would be better spent in other ways.”
The incentive essentially sends New Mexico money to other states, he said.
“Proponents argue that there’s more tourism and that more people come here, but it’s really a giveaway of our money to people in other states,” Montoya said.
It would make more sense, he said, to provide these incentives to New Mexico-based companies that make products that are sold out of state “so that money is brought into New Mexico. What we are doing is just the opposite of that.”
While there is a whiff of a comeback, it hasn’t been easy. Production is handcuffed by COVID-related restrictions.
Like other New Mexico leaders who are pulling for the industry’s recovery in New Mexico, Tania Armenta, president and CEO of Visit Albuquerque said film and TV production creates jobs and generates film-related tourism.
The industry, she said, “has been yet another casualty of the pandemic, but one that is also likely to make a strong comeback.”
“We are hopeful the demand will remain,” she said, noting the agency continues to promote movies and TV shows filmed in Albuquerque and the openings of high-profile studios.
Karen Criswell, film liaison for the Albuquerque Film Office, pointed out that while production has dropped, interest continues from film industry companies.
“Film-industry businesses Keslow Camera, Crafty Apes and Optimism all opened locations here, bringing jobs and revenue,” she said. “And with a new digital permitting process and competitive incentives, we are ready to meet the demand as the industry gets back on set.”
Meantime, an episode of “THEM,” a television series by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in Santa Fe, was just completed. The production provided jobs to 250 New Mexico crew members, eight actors and 50 extras.
Netflix, in a statement, said it expects paused productions will “lead to a more second half weighted content slate of our big titles.”
Much depends on the coronavirus and government's response.
Lujan Grisham last week warned that an ongoing surge in the virus in the state could result in increasingly stringent restrictions. The state already has banned gatherings of five or more people, mandated mask wearing at all times in public, and ordered bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to close at 10 p.m.