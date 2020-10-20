(The Center Square) – New Mexico’s September unemployment rate was 9.4 percent, according to numbers released Tuesday by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is down 2 percentage points from August, but is still eighth highest in the country.
The national unemployment rate is 7.9 percent.
For September, only Hawaii, Nevada, California, Rhode Island, Illinois, New York and Massachusetts had higher unemployment rates than New Mexico. The state’s unemployment rate a year ago was 4.8 percent.
For August, New Mexico’s 11.4 percent unemployment was sixth highest in the country. The drop from August to September came as the state added 4,300 jobs, increasing payroll from 798,100 to 802,400.
Payroll in September 2019 was 861,600, a year over year drop of 50,200 jobs, or 6.9 percent.
“It’s good news that unemployment dropped, but we’re still in the top 10 and a big reason for that is the energy industry is hurting,” said Larry Behrens, western states director for Power the Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. “Available energy jobs are at their lowest in 10 years.”
There are about 90,000 people in New Mexico collecting jobless benefits, down from 150,000 in July but still significantly higher than 9,600 in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Unemployment filings around the country spiked at that time as government restrictions were put in place to slow the spread of the virus.
Behrens said the energy industry in New Mexico, which provides 40 percent of the state’s tax revenue, is lagging along with the overall economy due to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s “nonsensical” lockdown orders.
“The demand just isn’t there because offices are closed and people aren’t traveling,” he noted.
New Mexico’s Department of Workforce Solutions said last month that its $2 billion fund used to pay jobless claims was out of money. The state has borrowed more than $35 million from the federal government since then to meet payments.
After those details were revealed, Power the Future and other groups called on Lujan Grisham to forgo her taxpayer-funded $174,000 annual salary.
“She needs to answer to New Mexicans why she is pursuing this agenda,” Behrens said. “She has sole discretion for issuing these orders and the advisory board meetings she holds are not open to the public.”
Also released Tuesday, a new study from WalletHub shows that New Mexico ranks eighth worst in a measure of how well state unemployment is bouncing back. The same seven states ahead of New Mexico for September unemployment rates rank ahead of it in the study, which used last month’s unemployment numbers, percentage change from a year ago, percentage change since January and jobless claims compared to a year ago as metrics.