(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims in New Mexico last week were the second highest in the nation, according to WalletHub, a personal financial web site based in Washington, D.C.
Only Kansas ranked higher in unemployment claims during that period.
The top five states in terms of unemployment claim increases were Kansas, New Mexico, Illinois, Colorado and Indiana.
The slowdown in economic reopening since the surge in COVID 19 cases nationwide has “had a negative impact on the job market and the U.S. experienced more new unemployment claims last week than the previous week,” the report said.
It’s particularly rough on New Mexico, which is already struggling with an unemployment rate of 8.1 percent, higher than the national rate of 6.9 percent. That will make economic recovery even more difficult for the state, WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said.
“Having a high pre-pandemic unemployment rate will definitely slow down the recovery,” she said. “Adding to this, the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in New Mexico has increased by more than 700 percent since the same period last year, and by more than 950 percent since the beginning of 2020. These are the second largest increases in the country.”
Gonzalez said those numbers “are clear signs that the state's job market is struggling, meaning that the pandemic will have a lasting impact on the state's economy over the coming years.”
What’s more, the state’s inexorable shift away from oil and gas to more renewable energies will also slow economic recovery.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a strong proponent in moving away from oil and gas. So is incoming President Joe Biden, which makes for a gloomy scenario for oil and gas in the state.
According to the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, tax revenue provided by the industry between 2018 and 2019 increased by more than $910 million, making up about 39 percent of the state’s general fund. Oil and gas revenue in 2018 was $2.2 billion. It was $3.1 billion in 2019.
“Transitioning to renewable energy means that new jobs will also be created,” Gonzalez said. “However, the combination of an economic slowdown and a global pandemic will surely make for a more complicated recovery, as it will have a negative effect on all types of industries. The process of implementing renewable technologies has most likely been impacted by the health crisis.”