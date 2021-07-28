(The Center Square) – In the face of an ongoing drought, New Mexico is offering to pay farmers in the Lower Rio Grande to fallow their land for 18 months in order to conserve water.
Under the Groundwater Conservation Pilot Program sponsored by the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission (NMISC), the state will pay farmers and ranchers in the Rincon and Mesilla valleys of Doña Ana and Sierra counties $1,100 per acre not to pump groundwater. The purpose of the program is to begin conservation measures so that New Mexico has a sustainable groundwater supply, not only today, but for future generations, the commission said on the Office of the State Engineer (OSE) website.
“A part of what we’re doing here – and we were directed by the legislature – was to evaluate a number of different options for conserving groundwater; the fallowing piece is just one of those,” Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, director of the NMISC, told The Center Square.
This is the second round of grants the commission is planning to implement, Schmidt-Petersen said. The state legislature allocated $7 million in 2020 to develop and fund a Water Management Pilot Project for the Lower Rio Grande for fiscal years 2020 through 2023, according to the OSE website. The groundwater conservation program is one of the tools the project will test to determine its effectiveness in managing the water supply in the Lower Rio Grande, especially during periods of extended drought.
In many parts of the state, Schmidt-Petersen said, they are worried farmers don’t have enough access to water to grow a full crop. They are hoping this program will help them keep going.
“One of the things we’re trying to do here is to help in those local communities for farmers who may not have water anyway, because their groundwater table is shallow or there are quality issues and so on, to basically help them have some income for a couple years when things are dry so that they can bridge through to the next point,” he said.
Much of the land in the Lower Rio Grande is diversely farmed in green chilies, onions, pecans and various types of grains, according to Schmidt-Petersen. Pecan orchards cannot participate because the trees need to be kept alive, but farmers of other crops could potentially take advantage of the program.
The commission is working with New Mexico State University to study the strategy of short-term fallowing, Schmidt-Petersen said. They want to make sure it is done in a way that enables farmers to bring those lands back into production when adequate water supplies return, he said.
To qualify for a grant, farmers must have at least 10 acres of irrigated land available to dry off from Jan. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, the OSE says on its website. Farmers can apply from Aug. 9 to Aug. 23 for a grant.
The commission will hold information sessions by webinar on July 29, Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 – interested readers can visit the OSE website to sign up for one of the sessions.