(The center Square) – In New Mexico, retired teachers can return to work in the classroom for three years without losing their retirement benefits.
The change was included in a bill passed by the legislature and signed into law in May by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
“This is a win-win for New Mexico teachers and New Mexico students, as retired educators can now go back into classrooms without losing their hard-earned retirement benefits,” Grisham said in a statement. “I thank the dedicated professionals who go back to the classroom.”
Marilyn Orr, a teacher at Ruidoso High School in New Mexico, agrees with the governor.
"For the most part I would say it would help education in that it gives us a larger number of experienced teachers that a district can draw upon, either for substituting, which is always short, or if there's a teacher shortage; if someone could be persuaded to come back and work another year," she told The Center Square.
Orr has friends who are retired teachers who have gone back to teaching jobs on reservations in New Mexico, which are federal, not state, she said.
When teachers are out of work for long periods of time for sickness or pregnancies, it's far better for students to have an experienced substitute teacher to fill in, according to Orr.
The American Federation of Teachers' New Mexico chapter also praised the legislation.
"House Bill 73 is a great example of proactive legislation addressing New Mexico’s urgent need to staff our schools with quality educators," AFT New Mexico President Whitney Holland said in a statement. "We already know this legislation is working, with many of our retired members actively pursuing a return to the classroom, which is a win for our students, our communities, and our profession.”
Before returning to the classroom, retirees are required to obtain approval from the state's Educational Retirement Board, the governor's office said.