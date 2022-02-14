(The Center Square) – A bill that would provide "free" tuition at public colleges and universities in New Mexico was passed by the state Senate on Sunday.
The New Mexico Senate on Sunday passed Senate bill 140, the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act, which was introduced last month with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's support.
The legislation, which passed in a 30-6 vote, would expand the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship by providing tuition-free higher education to any resident, according to the governor's office. If it becomes law, approximately 35,000 students in the state who are enrolled at public colleges or universities this fall would be able to attend tuition-free.
“With the passage of Senate Bill 140, we will continue to lead the nation in providing the opportunity for anyone who wishes to pursue a higher education to do so," the governor said in a statement. "Whether it’s a certificate in welding or a four-year degree in education, the Opportunity Scholarship clears a pathway for all New Mexicans to build a brighter future.”
But Paul J. Gessing, president of the non-profit Rio Grande Foundation, disagrees with the proposal.
"We don't support the effort for so-called 'free college,'" he told The Center Square. "We know from relatively recent information that New Mexico has relatively high levels of taxpayer support for higher education. We're one of the top five states in the entire country."
New Mexico already has lottery-funded scholarships that pay tuition for many students, he added.
"We basically already have free college tuition," he said. "The lottery scholarship has very minimal requirements for what you have to achieve to keep the scholarship. And yet that's still not enough."
Meanwhile, New Mexico has a "failing, deeply challenged" K-12 educational system, according to Gessing.
"What we're doing is spending money on higher ed for a relatively small number of people who have the wherewithal academically to get into college," he said. "Or we are officially essentially paying people who can't handle college to take a bunch of remedial courses for skills that they should have learned in high school."