(The Center Square) – For the last year, New Mexico restaurants have been suffering through a "workforce pandemic," according to the state's top foodservice industry group.
In an industry survey last fall, 71% of the state's restaurant operators said they don’t have enough staff to keep pace with demand.
"We're doing our best to keep people in our industry, but they just aren't available, and we don't know where they are," Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association, told The Center Square. "Every other industry is feeling the pinch, too. Where are the people?"
Last year, COVID-19 numbers were dropping – and then came the omicron variant late in 2021, Wight noted.
"Everybody is hunkering down again," she said.
In Santa Fe, 10 restaurants have closed for 10 days.
"I talked to an owner who has two restaurants, one in Santa Fe, the other in Albuquerque, and he said he can't find a manager in Albuquerque," Wight said. "The stress level for these folks has to be out the door."
Restaurants are closing on days of the week when they just can't find enough staff, Wight added
Owners are also having to pay more for wages and ingredients.
At the end of 2020, the state had lost 350 restaurants, or 10% of the total to the pandemic, according to Wight. That's when the association stopped counting, she said.
Federal aid for restaurants helped for those who received it but ran out quickly, Wight said.
The association is encouraging the state to do all it can to bring tourism, meetings and conventions back to New Mexico.
"The other thing we're asking for is money for workforce development," Wight said. "We have a high school program that we used as a pipeline into our industry. There are 30 schools in the program and we are asking the state to give us more money to get more schools."