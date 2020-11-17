(The Center Square) – New Mexico received the fourth lowest score for financial transparency for its fiscal year 2019 budget reporting, according to a new study released Tuesday by Truth in Accounting.
TIA is an Illinois-based nonprofit that examines government accounting data at the state and local level.
New Mexico received 65 out of a possible 100 points, with only Vermont, North Carolina and Connecticut scoring lower.
This is the fourth year TIA has studied the financial transparency of each state’s comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) and the ninth year the group has ranked the timeliness of each state’s CAFR.
“The criteria used to develop our transparency score provide a ‘best practices’ framework for government officials and citizens that can be used to improve their government’s transparency and accountability,” the report’s introduction reads.
Of the 100 points possible, the largest portion – 50 – is awarded if a state’s CAFR receives an unqualified, or clean, audit. New Mexico scored a 35 out of 50 and was just one of six state’s that did not score the full 50 points.
New Mexico, along with Alaska and Missouri, also received qualified opinions for their fiscal year 2018 audits, meaning they did not take the necessary steps suggested by the auditors to receive a clean opinion.
“It is very rare in the private sector for a company to receive a qualified opinion, it’s very bad,” said Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting. “But for some reason people are willing to put up with it in the government sector.”
New Mexico did, however, score five out of five points for using an outside auditor.
“They are one of only 14 states that have an outside firm perform their audit,” Weinberg said. “When you have an internal agency doing the audit, you have to wonder how objective they are.”
New Mexico also received 10 out of 10 points for including retirement liabilities in its CAFR.
“Many states do not include pension and retiree health care liabilities on their balance sheets and then claim to have a budget surplus,” Weinberg said. “We think it is important during annual budget talks for legislators and voters to know how much debt you have.”
States could score 10 points for publishing their CAFR within 100 days after the end of the fiscal year. New Mexico received two points in that category, and at 275 days was the third slowest.
“The Government Finance Officers Association says 180 days should be the target, but private companies have their financial statements prepared in 45 days,” Weinberg said. “We think 100 days is adequate.”