(The Center Square) – Farmers and ranchers dealing with the drought in New Mexico will be eligible to defer gains from the forced sale of livestock for an additional year.
Under this program, farmers in regions of 46 drought-stricken states will have four years instead of two to replace their animals.
Darlene Hodnett, director of communications and media relations at New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau, told The Center Square that many ranchers have had to sell cattle since they don’t have enough grass on the range for them. The pandemic is exacerbating the cattle markets, making for record low prices.
“Many of our producers have had to sell their calves earlier and cull deeper on their cows due to the severe drought conditions in most of New Mexico,” Randell Major, president of New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, told the Center Square. “Selling calves earlier under drought conditions mean lower weights and lower weights mean less revenue. Culling larger numbers than normal of their cow herd also means less revenue down the road.”
Major said the pandemic caused financial strain on producers and feeders, but ranchers overall are holding up.
“Due to COVID-19, the workers at the slaughterhouses were unable to process animals at a normal rate, and over 1 million head of fat cattle were backed up in feedlots with nowhere to go, causing increased feed costs and depressed markets,” Major said.
Hodnett said this tax relief would help many ranchers defer payments until markets are better, and the rain comes back around.
“Tax relief is very helpful in time of drought,” Major said. “Ranchers won’t have to pay income tax because of liquidation due to drought. It gives ranchers the necessary time to replace their liquidated herd.”
In regards to additional support, Major said low-interest-rate loans would also be helpful.