(The Center Square) – New Mexico’s oil and gas industry continues to thrive despite suggestions to the contrary, industry leaders say.
In an opinion piece published in the Santa Fe New Mexican, Democratic state Sen. Carrie Hamblen made several claims about the industry’s health and the veracity of its concerns over President Joe Biden’s orders to temporarily halt federal land leasing and permitting.
Hamblen claimed that oil and gas leases on state public lands have been on a sharp decline for years.
“Of the 4.2 million acres leased on federal lands in our state, 1.1 million of those acres leased remain undeveloped – more than 25%,” Hamblen said in her opinion piece. “Effectively, this executive action on new leases poses no threat to an industry that is already in a tailspin and holding on to more than a million acres of land that remain undeveloped.”
New Mexico Oil & Gas Association spokesman Robert McEntyre said he’s not sure if the senator’s assertions are the product of wishful thinking or unintentional lack of awareness, but the facts do not bear them out.
“Just looking at the figures, last year – the numbers are still being tallied, but when all is said and done, we will have produced more than 360 million barrels of oil in 2020,” McEntyre told The Center Square. “The previous year we produced 327 million barrels, before that we produced 250 million barrels, before that 171 million barrels, and prior to that 145 million barrels. So the idea that the industry has been in some sort of decline seems to be a figment of imagination.”
McEntyre points out the industry has been remarkably resilient through a challenging period. Last year, it provided the state with the second highest amount of revenue ever at $2.8 billion, which he attributes to the industry’s innovation and perseverance.
Hamblen maintained that oil and gas corporations have been hoarding permits and will not be hurt by the moratorium. She claimed that Occidental Petroleum Corp. holds over 200 permits and Ameredev II holds four years’ worth of permits.
This isn’t the full picture, according to McEntyre.
The permits that producers are holding are largely for APDs (Application for Permit to Drill), according to McEntyre, which he said are key permits required in the development process, but not all the permits required.
In addition to the 60-day moratorium, Biden’s orders moved permitting decisions away from local field offices to one office in Washington, which created a bottleneck, according to McEntyre.
“Even for those permits that have been issued, those still require additional approvals that could at this point be bottlenecked and that’s where the real concern is, that those permits may be impacted by some effect of the slowdown of permitting activity in the interior,” he said.
McEntyre said the industry is taking strong measures to reduce its carbon footprint, and decisions that weaken or eliminate the oil and gas industry in New Mexico would have devastating impacts on both the public and private sectors.