(The Center Square) – More than 30 percent of New Mexico’s nursing homes are critically short on PPE supplies – the nation’s highest rate – as coronavirus infection rates continue to climb across the state.
A report by U.S. Public Interest Group says that some New Mexico nursing homes are short on eye protection, gowns, N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
It’s particularly alarming at senior facilities, where older residents are among those at the highest risk of serious complications, even death.
Overall, in data examined by U.S. PIRG, almost 3,000 nursing homes nationwide reported they had less than a week’s supply of PPE, the report said.
Other states that join New Mexico with the highest shortages included Vermont, West Virginia and New Hampshire.
Genesis Healthcare, Inc., which owns about 400 skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 26 states, including New Mexico, took steps to avoid the shortage.
Early shortages of PPE “had a dramatic impact on nursing homes,” said Dr. Richard Feifer, Genesis chief medical officer. “However, we went to extraordinary lengths to obtain sufficient supplies to protect our patients, residents and employees.”
Feifer said Genesis set up its headquarters in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, as a warehouse and distribution hub to make sure that supplies could be sent to facilities where they are most needed.
“We are not experiencing a shortage in PPE at this time,” he said. “We are now almost nine months into this pandemic and are prepared now more than ever for a second wave. Early on in this pandemic, there was a shortage of PPE and testing. At this time, we are seeing substantial improvement in both.”
Genesis is now also able to test patients, residents and staff proactively using point-of-care testing devices from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that offer results within an hour of testing, he added. Genesis has added analytic tracking tools to keep on top of potential outbreaks.
The PPE shortage locally follows an international shortage as the virus continues to spike worldwide. In New Mexico, the report says reasons for the shortage include the number of recent outbreaks, poor planning, politics or a combination of those factors.
Robyn Grant, director of public policy and advocacy at National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, said the shortage started with the U.S. government, which provided only a two-week supply of PPE to hard-hit, struggling nursing homes earlier in the outbreak.
“We have heard staff say that they have been required to use one mask for days, and that in some cases they have had to use garbage bags because there weren’t enough gowns,” she said. “We’ve also heard staff talk about how worried they are about taking the virus back home to their loved ones.”
Reusing a mask violates health care protocols.
New Mexico is already tightening restrictions on some businesses, including reduced hours and occupancy for restaurants, bars, retail and others. It’s a limitation that is not sitting well with business owners.
In Albuquerque, officials have taken a stance of tougher enforcement starting with an enforcement blitz. Mayor Tim Keller late last week warned a curfew could be implemented if numbers continue the upward trend.