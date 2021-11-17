(The Center Square) – A New Mexico man has been charged with two felonies after federal authorities stopped him at a Texas border checkpoint and found 67 illegal immigrants in his truck.
Javier Duarte, 22, was driving a large box truck in Brewster, Texas, when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security agents stopped him and made the discovery. Four of the 67 people in the truck were children and three of the adults had prior aggravated felony charges against them, including rape and possession with intent to distribute drugs.
Duarte was charged with one count of transporting illegal immigrants and one count of aiding or assisting illegal immigrants entering the U.S. who have previously been convicted of aggravated felonies.
"That unscrupulous smugglers put lives in danger to support their criminal activity is reprehensible," Taekuk Cho, the acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations' El Paso division, said.