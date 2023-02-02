(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recently touted legislation from state representative Ray Lara, D-Chamberino, that she hopes will reduce healthcare costs for educators in the state.
Lara’s proposed legislation, House Bill 102, was approved by the House Education Committee on Wednesday.
Lara’s bill would require employer coverage of health insurance premiums for all educators who receive coverage from the New Mexico Public School Insurance Authority. The bill would require schools to cover 100% of the first $10,000 of insurance costs for all employees and at least 60% of the cost exceeding $10,000. The measure could save first-year teachers about $4,000 per year in premium costs, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“New Mexico now offers the most competitive teacher salaries in the Southwest, but we can do more to appropriately compensate them and show our appreciation for the amazing people who work in our schools,” Lujan Grisham said in the release. “Taking care of our educators and increasing their overall compensation supports better outcomes and is in the best interest of New Mexico students and families.”
New Mexico Interim Public Education Department Secretary Mariana Padilla said the bill would help schools attract and retain talented teachers.
“Our public school staff deserves to have a smaller health insurance burden, so they can focus on meeting the individual needs of their students and closing the achievement gap,” she said in the release. “This measure will go a long way toward attracting more New Mexicans to the profession and increasing the take-home pay of our valued educators.”
The New Mexico School Insurance Authority (NMPSIA) provides health insurance options for district and character school employees outside Albuquerque. It also provides insurance options for employees at nine state colleges and universities.
Lujan Grisham’s proposed 2023 budget would provide this expanded coverage for NMPSIA and Albuquerque Public Schools employees. It would cost $100 million.
Currently, NMPSIA employees making more than $25,000 per year split their health insurance costs with their employer; the employer covers 60% of the cost; the employee pays 40%.
“Increasing coverage of educator premiums for faculty members at the nine colleges and universities participating in the New Mexico Public School Insurance Authority will go a long way toward improving overall compensation for talented educators who could otherwise join the workforce outside of higher education,” New Mexico Higher Education Department Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said.