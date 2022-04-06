(The Center Square) – New Mexico lawmakers approved a plan to send $500 relief payments to New Mexicans.
Under House Bill 2, which both the House and Senate passed on Tuesday, New Mexicans of all income levels will receive tax rebates of $500 or $1,000 per household. The program is projected to cost $700 million.
The legislation is aimed at providing New Mexicans relief from rising inflation and gas prices, according to lawmakers who back the bill.
“We are working together to provide relief to working families and make sure that every New Mexican can benefit from their record revenues to our state,” House Majority Leader Rep. Javier Martinez said in a tweet.
The average for a gallon of regular gasoline in New Mexico is $4.10, up from $3.85 one month ago, and $2.85 this time last year,
According to the Associated Press, the bill also applies to undocumented immigrants and elderly people with little or no income who do not ordinarily file taxes.
Paul Gessing, president of Albuquerque-based Rio Grande Foundation, has concerns about the legislation.
“During the special session which lasted one day (Tuesday) the Democrats rammed through a massive bill to provide checks to New Mexicans, ostensibly to assist them with rising inflation,” he told The Center Square. “Unfortunately, these checks, far from being 'rebates' on taxes paid are nothing more than welfare payments for many people who did not pay or file taxes.”
Gessing suggested in a blog post on Tuesday that the payments could be illegal under New Mexico’s anti-donation clause.
“We do not support rebates for those who don’t file and/or pay personal income taxes and those may be unconstitutional under NM’s anti-donation clause because that represents a 'donation' from the State to these people,” Gessing wrote.
With an influx of oil and gas money, Gessing said he would rather see the legislature “carefully consider tax reform.”