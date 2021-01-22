(The Center Square) – As the administration of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham continues to push for less dependence on the state's fossil fuel industry, some hope the outdoor recreation industry can help boost its economy.
Axie Navas, director of New Mexico’s Outdoor Recreation Division (ORD), said in an interview with The Center Square that the positively trending numbers are the main reason the state is getting behind the outdoor industry.
“The evidence continues to build that it is a powerhouse sector of the economy, and I think we see that already in the data that we cite to bolster that,” Navas told The Center Square.
In 2019, the outdoor recreation industry contributed $2.4 billion to the state GDP, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Navas said.
“How that manifests itself in every county throughout the state is in outdoor recreation businesses that are bringing in jobs; they’re bringing in wealth to communities throughout New Mexico, especially in rural communities,” Navas said.
ORD recently asked for $4 million to fund support initiatives and outdoor programs to increase activity, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The Great New Mexico Trails Package would get just over $3.2 million to invest in outdoor recreation infrastructure.
“Trails, whitewater access ramps, fishing locations, public shooting ranges – all that qualifies in our definition as nature-based outdoor recreation infrastructure, so this money would go back into the communities to fund those projects,” Navas said.
Navas said this special appropriation is particularly important now because New Mexico stands to receive federal dollars through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, but only if the funds are matched dollar for dollar.
“So if we don’t want to leave federal dollars on the table, we’re arguing that the state needs to invest in these places in part as a match for money like that so that our rural communities that might not be super cash rich but are incredibly rich in natural resources and cultural resources can actually unlock some of those federal dollars,” Navas said.
A second appropriation of $1 million would go to fully fund the Outdoor Equity Act, a grant fund that invests in transformative outdoor recreation experiences for underserved youth in New Mexico.
Navas said there are subtler benefits that have real economic development gains but often get overlooked.
“There’s a growing body of evidence that shows communities see all sorts of public health gains if they have access to green spaces, to open spaces, within urban centers, close to people’s homes," Navas said.