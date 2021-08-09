(The Center Square) – A group of New Mexico military bases and education organizations have been awarded the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award for their work to make transitions for military families with school children easier.
The Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) presented the award to the group that included Cannon Air Force Base, Holloman Air Force Base, Kirtland Air Force Base, the Public Education Department, the New Mexico Office of Military Base Planning and Support, the NM Commissioner for the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission and the New Mexico Military Children’s Education Council.
Together, these entities helped make New Mexico friendlier to military families. Their efforts saw four pieces of state legislation passed that aim to make school transitions smoother.
One of the bills, called the Military Family Early School Enrollment bill, allows military families to enroll their kids in a school before knowing their permanent address, which means kids will get to spend more time in school instead of waiting to enroll.
“If a military family – their child traverses most of their K-12 journey while at least one of those family members is on active duty, that could be on average anywhere from six to nine school transitions during that 13-year period,” MCEC Senior Vice President and COO Tim Farrell told The Center Square. “That’s an extraordinary amount of upheaval.”
He called the partnership these organizations spread across the state is remarkable.
“They are really prioritizing improving the education ecosystem for military-connected students,” Farrell said. “And this is improving access for over 240,000 military-connected students and their families across New Mexico. I mean, that’s an extraordinary thing, because that state is very geographically disperse and a lot of these military installations are not in an otherwise heavily populated area.”
Farrell stressed the importance of sharing information and resources to create awareness of programs like the Purple Star Public School criteria across the state.
He said MCEC is very pleased with the work New Mexico’s Pete Taylor award winners have been doing.
“They have forged together to make sure that military-connected students – both currently in New Mexico, coming into New Mexico, and then ultimately if their family is still on active duty, leaving New Mexico – are going to be well taken care of for enrollment; eligible for everything that they should be entitled to: for extracurriculars, for activities, for certain classes, to make sure they don’t lose anything in terms of class rank or standing or credit,” Farrell said.