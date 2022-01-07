(The Center Square) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will renew her push to create a new government office to spearhead a green energy transition as part of her budget proposal that boosts spending by $1 billion.
The Democratic governor announced Thursday a spending plan totaling $8.4 billion in recurring spending, a 13.4% increase from the fiscal year ending in June 2022. Lujan Grisham’s office said the proposal maintains reserves at 36.4%.
The plan includes $2.5 million to create a first-of-its-kind Climate Change Bureau within the Environment Department.
“The Bureau will implement Clean Car rules, the Clean Fuel Standard Act, the Hydrogen Hub Act and develop additional policies to get New Mexico to netzero emissions by 2050,” the proposal said. “The Executive also recommends a $708,000 increase for grid modernization and climate coordination activities within [the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department].”
The department would employ 15 staffers tasked with implementing the governor’s Clean Fuel Standard Act, which transitions the state to net-zero emissions by 2050.
The proposal was panned by energy sector advocates, who said the regulations would increase gas prices that are already 40% higher than this time in 2021.
“It’s despicable that Governor Lujan Grisham not only wants to raise the price of gas on our families, but she wants to use millions in taxpayer dollars for more bureaucrats to make sure that increase is put into place,” said Larry Behrens, Communications Director for Power The Future, a nonprofit. “With inflation at a near 40-year high, New Mexicans are already paying massive price increases while the state is a national leader in unemployment. Perhaps if the Governor were actually paying for her own gasoline, she wouldn’t be so quick to please her green special interests.”
In addition to climate change, Lujan Grisham’s proposal boosts spending on education, public safety, and other projects.
Lawmakers are scheduled to return for the 2022 session on Jan. 18.