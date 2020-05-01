(The Center Square) – After a legal challenge before federal courts, firearm retailers across New Mexico will be able to resume sales early in May as the state continues with plans to reopen amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, made the announcement amid other actions to begin economic recovery.
"Federally licensed firearm retailers may open by appointment only as needed conduct background checks and to allow individuals to take possession of firearms ordered online," Grisham's office said in a statement on Thursday.
State data reports 3,411 positive cases and 123 reported fatalities associated with the novel coronavirus.
"The highly contagious virus continues to spread in communities statewide, with particular emphasis in the northwestern part of the state," she said. Grisham signed an executive order last month closing all "nonessential businesses" without exempting gun retailers, which received exemptions in many other states, The Center Square reported.
The Mountain States Legal Foundation, with the National Rifle Association, the Second Amendment Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), and New Mexico Shooting Sports Association (NMSSA) joined in a federal lawsuit challenging the order. Gun owners are also named as plaintiffs in the case, which the NRA claims was a victory.
The New Mexico state director of the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, Tara Reilly Mica, applauded Grisham's announcement.
"The governor's announcement today was a first step toward restoring the self-defense and Second Amendment rights of New Mexicans -- rights she unlawfully, unilaterally and carelessly stripped away when she ordered the closure of all gun stores last month," Mica said. "The NRA will not stop until the rights of all law-abiding New Mexicans are fully restored."