(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers.
Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law.
“As prices remain high across the country, we can, and we should take action to help more New Mexicans afford the things they need right now,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release issued by her office. “As our state continues to see the results of our continued and targeted investments that have resulted in an unprecedented financial windfall, I look forward to working with the Legislature to put more money back in the pockets of New Mexico families.”
Shendo thinks tax relief will help people as many continue to struggle financially.
“New Mexico is seeing an unprecedented revenue projection for the year ahead, and we are in a great position to make bold investments for both today and the future,” Shendo said. “This rebate will help thousands of families across the state as we continue recovering from the struggles we’ve faced these last few years. I applaud Governor Lujan Grisham for her commitment to the people of New Mexico and their collective well-being.”
The proposal comes after more than 1.4 million New Mexicans received up to $1,500 in rebate checks last year.
Additionally, Lujan Grisham wants to change the state’s tax code. She wants to do this by, “reducing the gross receipts tax rate by a quarter of a percent, implementing anti-pyramiding for professional services in the gross receipts tax rate, and delivering personal income tax progression for middle-class New Mexicans,” according to the release.