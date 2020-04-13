(The Center Square) – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is facing a lawsuit from Second Amendment rights groups for closing gun retail stores during the coronavirus crisis.
Grisham signed an executive order last month closing all "nonessential businesses" without exempting gun retailers, which received exemptions in many other states.
The Mountain States Legal Foundation, with the National Rifle Association, the Second Amendment Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), and New Mexico Shooting Sports Association (NMSSA) joined in the suit, which was filed in a federal district court in New Mexico on Friday. Gun owners are also named as plaintiffs in the case.
"By arbitrarily, capriciously — and unconstitutionally — targeting those who lawfully sell firearms and ammunition, New Mexico is depriving citizens of their natural and fundamental right to keep and bear arms," the legal complaint says.
“A historic surge in demand shows that the right to legally purchase a firearm is something the American people consider to be essential,” Cody Wisniewski, MSLF’s lead attorney on the case, said in a statement.
Lujan Grisham's office and the state Department of Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A spokesperson for the governor told local media that the lawsuit suggests unfounded justifications to allow firearm sales to remain essential activities during the state of emergency related to the virus pandemic.
"No one is happy about closing in-person business in our state — no one, including the governor," spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. "But it is inarguable that the only way we get through this pandemic with the fewest number of deaths that we can manage is to limit travel outside of the home to the greatest extent possible."
The lawsuit cites the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's list of recommended essential businesses. At the beginning of the crisis, the department's Cyber-Infrastructure Security Agency omitted gun shops and manufacturers from the original essential business guidance.
The National Rifle Association and other gun groups, however, lobbied President Donald Trump to classify gun shops and companies as "essential" to the support of law enforcement, public safety, and other first responders. Trump did just that, ordering that the "workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges," are essential in some capacity.
While gun retailers are currently closed in New Mexico, the state in March secured federal disaster loan assistance to help small businesses stay afloat during closures.
Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation have yet to issue remarks on the lawsuit, but Democrats in other states have pushed back on firearm retailers being classified as "essential" businesses.
A coalition of Democratic lawmakers led by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., signed a letter asking the federal government to remove firearm retailers from its essential businesses guidance.
"The battle against this pandemic is being fought in homes and hospitals across our nation, we call on the Department of Homeland Security to listen to the research and not exacerbate this already dire situation by keeping gun and ammunition retailers on the list of essential businesses,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. “Public health experts, not the National Rifle Association, should guide our efforts to combat COVID-19.”
The National Rifle Association has backed lawsuits against many jurisdictions across the United States that have similarly deemed gun retailers as "non-essential," among them New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's orders.
"As a result of the government’s overreach, most New Yorkers have no legal way to exercise the constitutional right to purchase arms or ammunition,” the NRA argued in a federal lawsuit, filed recently in the Northern District of New York.
"Everyone — including the NRA — must follow the law and all executive orders of New York. We will aggressively defend the state against yet another legal assault by the NRA,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in response to the lawsuit.
Another lawsuit was filed in the federal court in the Central District of California, where the NRA is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom and several more officials.