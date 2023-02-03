(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is supporting a bill that she hopes will help students with special needs and disabilities in the state.
House Bill 285, sponsored by State Representative Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson, D-Albuquerque, would establish the Office of Special Education within the Public Education Department. The director's role would be expanding special education oversight and ensuring, “effective and timely delivery of special education services for students, in addition to increasing supports and establishing additional training for special education educators,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.
This bill comes as the governor’s recommended budget includes a $33.1 million increase in special education spending.
“We continue to build a robust foundation that delivers the world-class and cradle-to-career education that every New Mexico student deserves,” Lujan Grisham said in the release. “With more comprehensive, data-driven services for students with disabilities, support for their families, and expanded training for educators, we can strengthen special education throughout the state and ensure that New Mexico students and families receive the tools and programs they need to learn and thrive.”
Thomson said that the Office of Special Education would ensure that all students in New Mexico schools have the resources they need to succeed.
“All of our kids deserve the best education possible,” Thomson said. “By creating the Office of Special Education, we will ensure that our schools are inclusive and that children with disabilities and learning differences get the resources they need to succeed and thrive in the classroom and beyond.”
Here is what the bill intends to do, according to a press release from the governor’s office:
Expand oversight and ensure school and school district accountability for implementing federal and state special education laws;
Increase transparency and data-driven services by requiring and publicizing data on student achievement, effectiveness and timeliness of services, school district transition plans for students, and all incidents of student restraint and seclusion;
Provide training and professional development for special educators on required student protections, implementation of Individualized Education Plans, engagement and communication with parents, students, and educational decision-makers, de-escalation practices, positive behavioral supports, and other related interventions, and structured literacy;
Transfer preschool special education to the Early Childhood Education and Care Department; and
Initiate an educator-informed process to evaluate and identify appropriate increases salary levels for licensed school employees who support students with disabilities.