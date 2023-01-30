(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a proposal intended to crack down on organized crime retail theft.
State Representative Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, introduced House Bill 234 on Monday. The bill will make a few changes to New Mexico law. It will create the crime of organized retail crime in state law. It will also allow “for the aggregation of multiple retail theft crimes over a period of time in order to target repeat offenders,” according to a release from Lujan Grisham’s office.
“Virtually everyone I meet has a story of encountering retail theft and wants it to end. Organized retail crime puts employees and shoppers at retail stores in danger, and it’s time New Mexico law treats this conduct seriously,” state representative Matthews said in the release. “The Organized Retail Crime bill I am sponsoring focuses on holding these thieves and their fences accountable, so that New Mexicans can shop safely and operate their businesses in peace.”
Matthews introduced the bill in the legislature after Lujan Grisham created the Business Advisory Council on for Crime Reduction last week. The council hopes to, “ensure that New Mexico’s business community has a voice in decisions around public safety policy,” according to the release.
Retail theft has an economic impact of $819.8 million, according to the Governor’s office.
“There’s no question that organized retail crime is having a detrimental impact on the bottom line for New Mexico businesses, especially small ones,” Governor Lujan Grisham said in the release. “This cowardly crime also means higher prices for New Mexican consumers – it’s time to crack down on organized retail theft.”
Here is a complete list of the changes the bill would make to New Mexico law, according to the release:
Amends the crime of “shoplifting” to allow prosecutors to aggregate the retail market value of merchandise shoplifted from the same or multiple retailers over the course of ninety days so the prosecutor can charge them with a higher felony (determined by the value of merchandise stolen) rather than a bunch of misdemeanors for each theft.
Creates a new crime of “organized retail crime” for those who engage in a concerted effort with others to: steal or help steal merchandise worth $2,500 or more over the course of a year; receive, purchase or possess merchandise worth $2,500 or more over the course of a year knowing or believing it is stolen; or recruits, coordinates, organizes, supervises, directs, manages, or finances another to commit organized retail crime or shoplifting (regardless of the amount of merchandise stolen). Those convicted of organized retail crime are guilty of a second-degree felony.
Expands the definition of “robbery” to include the use or threatened use of force or violence to retain anything of value stolen from another person or to effect an escape from the scene of a theft.
Redefines the definition of “racketeering” to include “organized retail crime,” which allows convictions for organized retail crime to serve as a predicate offense for a racketeering charge (in addition to the organized retail crime conviction)
The bill has support from a prominent business leader.
Rob Black, President, and CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce said he supports the measure.
“Organized retail crime has become more prevalent and more violent over the last several years,” Black said in the release. “These criminal organizations put our employees and our customers at risk daily, which is why the business community welcomes and appreciates the efforts of the Governor and the legislature to provide the tools that our law enforcement agencies need to help protect our communities.”