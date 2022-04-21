(The Center Square) – The state of New Mexico is fining the production company of the film "Rust" for over $136,000 following an investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on set.
The incident occurred in October 2021 when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun and fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The state's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) found that Rust Movie Productions, LLC "knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety by failing to review work practices and take corrective action."
The production company received a $136,793 civil penalty because of the incident, the maximum fine allowed under New Mexico state law.
“Rust Movie Productions, LLC was cited for the plain indifference to the recognized hazards associated with the use of firearms on set that resulted in a fatality, severe injury, and unsafe working conditions,” OHSB said.
New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said the incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Production had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety.
“This is a complete failure of the employer to follow recognized national protocols that keep employees safe,” Kenney said.
The production company has 15 business days to either pay the penalty and provide OHSB with documents showing corrective action. The company can also contest the citation. If production of the film resumes, Rust Movie Productions is also required to “abate the violations referred to in this citation before resuming operations.”
The state's investigation included 14 interviews, more than 500 documents, and 1,560 hours of staff time.