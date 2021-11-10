(The Center Square) – Supply chain disruptions promise to make this holiday shopping season rough on New Mexican businesses and consumers.
Across all levels, disruptions in packing, shipping, unloading and transporting are leaving shelves bare.
Rob Black, president and CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, said the supply chain crisis is impacting everyone.
“It is across all levels of retail, all levels of hospitality that we’re seeing,” he told The Center Square.
A key player in the supply chain nightmare is the ongoing worker shortage.
“[It] makes the logistical challenges much worse because you can’t throw people at it to solve the problem,” he said. “So it is exacerbating what is already a very challenging problem getting goods into the country or across the country.”
Black warned not to expect the bottlenecks to clear up by Christmas or even within the next six months. For those heading out to find a special thing for a special someone, he suggested doing it now.
“If you wait, there may not be anything for you to buy,” he said.
Another recommendation: Shop local.
“If you’re shopping local, you know they’ve got it,” Black said. “If you’re buying online, you may not know that that item may not ship when it’s promised to ship. You’re much more susceptible to delays, running into supply-chain issues.”
Black also said not to expect the usual spectacular markdowns for Black Friday and other holiday sales. Stores don’t need to mark down items because they don’t have a lot of inventory to sell and they need every dollar, he said.
In an attempt to mitigate the disruptions, many businesses are ordering massive amounts of inventory, according to Black.
“Many of the businesses I’m talking to, they’re ordering early, they’re trying to do better at creating some space to do some stockpiling of orders that they have so that they can order more now with the anticipation that it may be hard to get product later,” he said.
One Albuquerque business, Men’s Hat Shop, received instructions from suppliers to get their order in a year in advance, according to Black.
“What businesses are trying to do is mitigate that risk by balancing that stockpiling with their limited capacity for storage versus predicting what consumers want, and where the virus is going to be come holiday season,” Black said. “We’ve been thrown for a loop every three to four months with the virus, and the hope is we’re on the way out, but there’s risk all across the economy for small and medium-size businesses and how they manage this next year.”