(The Center Square) - The New Mexico Economic Development Department awarded two startup businesses $100,000 grants this week.
The Department’s Office of Science and Technology (OST), has awarded business startup grants to 10 different companies, which it hopes will create jobs in New Mexico. These grants range in size from $25,000 to $100,000, according to a press release from the Department.
Integrated Deposit Solutions (IDS) of Albuquerque and NeuroGeneces of Santa Fe were the two $100,000 grant recipients.
IDS is a company that develops aerosol printing technology used in the printed electronics industry.
“The very high transmission efficiency of IDS’ core aerosol technology makes it ideally suited for continuous, long-term atmospheric sampling on Venus and other planets as well enhancing the performance of commercial instruments here on Earth,” the press release said.
Additionally, NeuroGeneces is a technology company aimed at improving human health.
"NeuroGeneces (Santa Fe) applies cutting-edge neuroscience, sleep expertise, and AI to provide brain health assessments and insights to enhance cognitive health span," the release said.
New Mexico Economic Development Department Secretary Alicia J. Keyes praised the grant recipients and said they play vital roles in the sectors the state is trying to grow.
“These grantees are a diverse group of New Mexico businesses who represent the state’s advancing science and technology industry sector. From artificial intelligence to biosciences, these companies help to solve complex problems using high-tech, real-world solutions,” Keyes said in the release. “With the federal research labs and a skilled workforce, New Mexico has seen enormous success attracting and supporting these industries, and the rest of the country is taking notice.”
Office of Science and Technology Director Alexander M. Greenberg concurred.
“The FY23 group of awardees represents an excellent cross-section of startups across our targeted industry sectors,” Greenberg said in the release. “From Los Alamos to Las Cruces, the emerging businesses are a testament to the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the state and why we should all be optimistic about New Mexico’s future.”
IDS and NeuroGeneces were recipients of Small Business Innovation Research grants from the state.
“The purpose of the NM SBIR grant is to accelerate commercialization of technologies developed with SBIR awards,” the release said. “Awards will fund and assist New Mexico science and technology companies with the goal of market entry, customer acquisition, business expansion, job creation, and increasing the tax base.”
IDS and NeuroGeneces were among the five companies to receive this grant; the other companies received $25,000 grants.
Additionally, five companies received Science & Technology Business Startup Grants. The five companies that received these grants have fewer than 50 employees and are in industries like, “ aerospace, biosciences, cybersecurity, intelligent manufacturing or sustainable and green energy," according to the release.