(The Center Square) - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, introduced a bill to strengthen the state’s homicide law on Wednesday.
Known as the Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill (Senate Bill 377), the bill would amend the state’s homicide law. It would prevent a defendant facing homicide charges from receiving jury instruction for a lesser charge in cases where the defendant was, “in the course of or during an escape from the commission of a felony offense, or while resisting a lawful arrest by a law enforcement officer or another person,” according to a press release from Torrez’s office.
The bill is named after Tyler Lackey. The man was robbed and murdered by Matthew Chavez at an ATM in Albuquerque in 2016.
Chavez received a second-degree murder conviction, among other charges. He received a prison sentence exceeding 20 years. However, the Court of Appeals overturned his conviction and said the court should have had the option to convict him of voluntary manslaughter – a lesser charge.
Torrez said that Lackey’s death and the court system’s actions in the aftermath of his death show why such a bill is necessary.
“The tragic case of Tyler Lackey demonstrates why a legislative change is needed,” Torrez said in the release. “A defendant should not receive the benefit of a lesser sentence if he was the initial aggressor. I am proud to support this legislation carried by Senator Maestas to ensure that no one else has to endure what Liz Frank has experienced through the course of the Matthew Chavez case.”
Maestas agreed with Torrez’s sentiment.
“The public would agree that a person who initiates a violent crime, which results in an upstanding citizen’s death, should not be entitled to a lesser included charge that allows for a significantly lower sentence,” Maestas said in the release. “Unfortunately, the Matthew Chavez case is a prime example of why this legislation is needed. This bill supports victims and holds offenders accountable.”
Additionally, Elizabeth Frank, Tyler Lackey’s mother, endorsed the bill.
“I miss my son. The pain this process has caused me and my family makes it nearly impossible for us to try to heal from Tyler’s death,” Frank said in the release. “Tyler is being blamed for getting attacked and reasonably taking defensive action. I will do everything in my power to get this legislation passed for my son and for all others who may have to go through something like this in the future.”