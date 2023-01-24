FILE - Raúl Torrez speaks to Native American leaders during a candidates forum in Albuquerque, N.M., Oct. 14, 2022. New Mexico's top prosecutor on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, asked the state Supreme Court to nullify abortion ordinances that local elected officials have passed in recent months in conservative reaches of the Democratic-led state. Attorney General Torrez urged the high court to intervene against ordinances that he said overstep local government authority to regulate health care access, and violate the New Mexico Constitution's guarantees of equal protection and due process. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)