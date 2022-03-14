(The Center Square) – A new law signed by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will provide $20 million to $25 million annually for affordable housing in the state.
Senate Bill 134 dedicates 2.5% of the annual severance tax bond capacity for the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund, according to the governor's office.
“Every New Mexican deserves a safe, affordable and comfortable place to live, and this funding stream will make a real difference in the lives of New Mexicans, especially in rural areas of the state,” she said in a statement. “Providing greater access to stable and affordable housing will have profound and positive social implications that ripple throughout New Mexico communities."
But Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free-market think tank in New Mexico, said encouraging the private sector to build more affordable housing would be a more effective strategy than spending tax dollars.
Inflation from government spending during the COVID-19 pandemic has driven up the cost of housing, Gessing told The Center Square.
"A lot of money was printed and spread around," he said. "A lot of people are using it to buy houses, upgrade houses."
At the same time, in many areas of the state, restrictive zoning rules limit the supply of housing, Gessing said. He also cited the "not in my backyard" attitude that keeps development from taking place in neighborhoods.
Gessing said there's little the New Mexico state government can do about the high rate of inflation that has raised housing prices and rents. But the state government could use grants or assistance to encourage private development and communities to be less hostile toward that development, he said.
"In California, the state government was pushing back on local protectionism against development," he said. "I'm not saying that California was necessarily doing it right, but that is indeed one state that was suffering, even pre-pandemic, even worse problems with affordable housing than we have are here in New Mexico."
New Mexico has a shortage of 32,000 units for renters making less than 30% of the area's median income, according to the Housing New Mexico Advisory Committee.
Over 218,000 households in the state spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs, the governor's office noted.