(The Center Square) – In a crowded Republican primary for New Mexico governor, Mark Ronchetti, a former TV meteorologist, received 61% of the vote, easily beating his fellow GOP opponents.He'll face incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November.
During the primary campaign, Ronchetti toured the state hosting a “Take Back New Mexico” tour.
“For far too long, our voices have not been heard by political elites in Santa Fe. It’s time we take back our beautiful state,” he said.
He’s running “to empower and encourage small businesses, … for parents to ensure their kids get the education they deserve, and … to put violent criminals behind bars.”
As he’s traveled the state, Ronchetti said he’s consistently spoken to New Mexicans about job creation. Lujan Grisham’s “extreme lockdowns caused 40% of small businesses to close for good,” Ronchetti said, while at the same time she “gave massive taxpayer-funded pay raises to her political appointees.”
As New Mexico’s state government has expanded, its social and economic outcomes have worsened, Paul Gessing at the Rio Grande Foundation, argues. New Mexico ranks last in many state comparisons, he said, including in education, safety, and crime, and near last on taxpayer return on investment. It’s also ranked last in unemployment recovery, and has the most percentage of residents unemployed of all 50 states.
Lujan Grisham ran unopposed and won her party’s nomination with over 51,500 people voting for her, roughly 6,000 more than who voted in the Republican primary.
Still, Gessing told The Center Square, “The New Mexico GOP is united in their strong desire to defeat Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham. In a crowded GOP primary field, Mark Ronchetti rode his name ID and conservative positions to victory. With a hard fought primary behind him, Ronchetti will now turn his attention to uniting a fractured GOP base.”
Larry Behrens with Power The Future, told The Center Square, “New Mexico was a state that played a key role in America’s energy independence and that was surrendered under Michelle Lujan Grisham and [President] Joe Biden. Now, the people of the state will get to decide if they want it back, or if they want to continue down the road of failure. Michelle Lujan Grisham has openly said we need to transition away from fossil fuels while leading New Mexico to the worst unemployment in the nation. She cheered the prospect of closure of a power plant but then begged them to stay open to help prevent blackouts during her re-election campaign. New Mexicans deserve affordable and reliable energy and Michelle Lujan Grisham has delivered neither."
In the lieutenant governor race, Republican Ant Thornton defeated Peggy Muller-Aagon, and will face incumbent Democrat Howie Morales and Libertarian Travis Steven Sanchez in November.
Democrat Raul Torrez, the Bernalillo County District Attorney, defeated Brian Colón, the state auditor, in the Democratic primary for attorney general, and will go on to face Republican Jeremy Gay in November.
Candidates for Secretary of State, Commissioner of Public Lands, Supreme Court and Appeals Court positions, faced no challengers in their respective primary elections.
Democrat Laura Montoya defeated Heather Benavidez for state treasurer and faces Republican Harry Montoya in November.
In Congressional races, Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes defeated Louie Sanchez in HD1 and will face incumbent Democrat Melanie Anne Stansbury in November.
In HD 2, Democrat Gabriel Vasquez defeated Darshan Nilesh Patel. He’ll go on to challenge incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell.
In HD 3, neither candidate had primary challengers. Voters will decide between incumbent Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez and Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in November.
Prior to Election Day, 122,125 total ballots were cast during early and absentee voting, according to the office.