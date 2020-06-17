(The Center Square) – A lawsuit against New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham over COVID-19 orders that shuttered firearm retailers has been dismissed after the restrictions were lifted.
The conservative-leaning Mountain States Legal Foundation (MSLF) and Second Amendment rights groups sued the governor in federal court in April because the state's COVID-19 order that closed some businesses included gun stores.
Lujan Grisham later revised the order to exclude licensed firearm retailers, allowing them to reopen with restrictions.
MSLF, the National Rifle Association (NRA), the Second Amendment Foundation, the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), and New Mexico Shooting Sports Association (NMSSA) joined in the federal lawsuit challenging the order. Gun owners were also named as plaintiffs in the case.
The lawsuit's backers argued that the closure of firearm retailers, ranges, and repair facilities violated the Second Amendment rights for many state residents. Federal law and New Mexico law almost entirely prohibit the sale of firearms except through authorized sellers at physical retail locations.
MSLF said Monday that it "agreed to voluntarily dismiss" the lawsuit since gun retailers in New Mexico have been allowed to reopen.
“Gov. Grisham overstepped her constitutional limits when she attempted to restrict New Mexicans’ right to keep and bear arms,” said Cody Wisniewski, the MSLF attorney representing gun shops and groups. “While we celebrate our victory today, we are prepared to spring back into action should she attempt to reclose firearm retailers and infringe on the natural rights of New Mexicans again.”
“NRA members and law-abiding gun owners earned a victory today,” NRA-ILA Director of Litigation Counsel Michael Jean said in a statement.
A statement from Lujan Grisham’s office after the revised order said that “federally licensed firearm retailers may open by appointment only as needed conduct background checks and to allow individuals to take possession of firearms ordered online.”
COVID-19 numbers across New Mexico have stabilized, according to data from the state Department of Health. There are at least 447 total deaths related to COVID-19 infection.